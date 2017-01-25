APC France Hails Amaechi, warns Rivers PDP

–

THE All Progressives Congress, APC, has portrayed Rotimi Amaechi, minister of Transport, as one of the most accomplished governors of the Fourth Republic.

The party also commended him for putting before Nigerians an agenda of bold but achievable proposals for making the transport ministry work better.

A statement from the APC, France chapter, and made available to NF-Reports praised the minister for improving the maritime industry, revamping the railway sector and streamlining all the agencies under him for a more effective and efficient performance.

The statement signed by Ibifuro Tatua, its coordinator, commended the minister for positioning the aviation industry to meet with international standards.

“Rotimi Amaechi is renovating the nation’s airport. He is expanding the runways of the airports to ensure safety of passengers.”

Specifically, the party commended Amaechi for focusing on ongoing rail projects, extending rail lines to all parts of the country and fulfilling President Muhammadu Buhari’s change agenda.

“Rotimi Amaechi is not interested in what he can get from the ministry,” the statement said.

Similarly, the party eulogised Amaechi for improving the welfare of the women folk and playing great roles in the development of Rivers people especially in the areas of education and entrepreneurship.

It also praised Amaechi for building bridges across ethnic groups, listening to public opinion and living above board.

Amaechi, a study in hard work, doggedness and determination, according to Tatua embarked on an aggressive and fruitful development strategy for the rural areas.

Tatua, a staunch believer in the indissolubility of the Nigerian union, praised the minister for his pronouncements so far.

“Rotimi Amaechi’s actions show the spontaneity and excitement of his governorship days”

Tatua urged the people of the Niger Delta region not to allow themselves to be held captive by men with unprecedented capacity for lies, mischief and treachery.

“No amount of distraction or blackmail can upturn facts. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, should stop embarking on diversionary antics and poisoning the minds of innocent citizens with falsehood” Tatua said.

She enjoined Nigerians to join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari to build a united, virile and progressive nation.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to the growth and development of Nigeria,” she said.

