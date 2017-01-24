APC Rivers Tackles PDP Boss over Amaechi, Peterside

–

THE Rivers State Chapter of All Progressives Congress APC has frowned at the statement by Felix Obuah, chairman, People Democratic Party, PDP Rivers, saying that the statement graphically depicts the PDP warped understanding of dividend of democracy and good governance.

According to the APC, “For Rivers PDP, dividend of democracy is looting and sharing the commonwealth of the people amongst PDP cabal as we are seeing in Rivers State.”

The statement reads: “On the other hand, it appears beyond the comprehension of PDP people that appointees in the PMB government are committed people who are serving selflessly, diligently and incorruptibly. They are there to serve Nigerians and when they serve Nigerians well, Rivers people will get their fare share of democratic dividend.

“Very importantly, Felix Obuah and the PDP must understand that Rivers State has produced a Minister for Transport in the past who is a top member of the PDP. He was indicted and shamefully booted out by former President Olusegun Obasanjo for corruption.

“However, under Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, the quantum leap in the modernisation of the railway transportation system in Nigeria is unprecedented and its benefits to all Nigerians including Rivers people will be monumental. The jobs the Trans Niger Delta Railway will create and the domino effects its operation will have for the Niger Delta will shame the PDP and their former leader who was President for six years.

“Dr. Dakuku Adol Peterside is aware that all previous heads of NIMASA ended up either in prison or being charged to court on corruption charges. So, Peterside is committed to doing his job as the DG, NIMASA so that when he leaves, he will be doing so without blemish or tar.

“Well-meaning Rivers people know that the appointments of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and Dr. Dakuku Peterside will bring them the right kind of benefits and not the type of benefits PDP appointees in the past brought to their members in the State and ended up being shamefully sacked or being investigated or charged for corruption. Their appointments have already brought honour and respect to the good people of Rivers State.”

Jan 24, 2017 @ 15:30 GMT

