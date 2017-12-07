APGA to Obiano: Complete Anambra airport

THE All Progressives Grand Alliance ( APGA ), South Africa chapter, has urged Gov. Willie Obiano to complete the state Airport project at Umuleri to enhance commerce and trade.

The Chairman of the party, Mr Henry Onyekumnaru, said that when completed, the airport would generate revenue and employment for the state.

“As we congratulate Gov. Obiano on his re-election, we urge him to implement his legacy projects.

“The one that is important to us is the airport, located at Umuleri. We understand that a Chinese firm is handling it and it is expected to be completed in 36 months,” Onyekumnaru said.

He said that with the state-owned Orient Refinery situated in Aguleri, the airport would become a major hub in West Africa.

“ The airport is designed to handle cargo. Majority of the business community in the South-East are from Anambra.

“It will encourage them to import cargo direct from any part of the world, instead of going through Lagos or Abuja.

“ Besides, when the refinery is completed, it will produce aviation fuel. This will make easy for major airlines to refuel in Anambra instead of going to Ghana.

“ The good news is that the refinery is not far from the airport, “ the chairman said.

According to him, the airport will also serve as an export hub for the business community in the country.

“Our expectation is that in the next 36 months, Anambra will be a major business hub for aviation, oil and gas sectors.

“Nigerians will certainly key into this venture for the development of the state and country, ” Onyekumnaru said. – NAN

– Dec 7, 2017 @ 11:15 GMT |