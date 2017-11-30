Appeal Court Affirms Tambuwal’s Election

THE Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, has affirmed the judgment of Justice Gabriel Kolawole of the Federal High Court, which had on June 22, 2017 held that Aminu Tambuwal was validly elected as Governor of Sokoto state.

The appeal emanated from a pre-election suit filed by Senator Umaru Dahiru and Barrister Aliyu Abubakar Sanyinna, challenging the primary election that ushered in Tambuwal as the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Respondents in the appeal marked CA/A/559/2017, are All Progressive Congress (1st respondent), Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (2nd respondent) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (3rd respondent).

The plaintiffs had prayed the trial court to sack Tambuwal from office because the APC primaries conducted on December 4, 2014, was flawed and conducted in non-compliance with party rules.

Dahiru and Sanyinna were governorship aspirants in the APC governorship primary election in Sokoto.

They alleged that they lost out due to an alleged swapping of the delegates’ list to favour Tambuwal.

Delivering judgement on Thursday in an appeal filed by Dahiru, the Presiding Judge, Justice Emmanuel Agih, stated that the appellants failed to prove the allegation of conducting the primaries with non- compliance to APC guidelines.

More so, the appellate court said the appellants did not discharge the burden of proof placed on them in accordance to Sections 131, 132 and 133 if the Evidence Act. – Independent

– Nov. 30, 2017 @ 18:50 GMT