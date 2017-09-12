ASCSN gives FG Seven-day Ultimatum, begins Strike Sept 18

THE Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria has given the Federal Government seven days to settle all its debts to federal workers or risk a three-day nationwide warning strike. The organisation, an affiliate of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, said the action was scheduled to commence on September 18.

In a statement issued on Monday by the ASCSN, its Secretary General, Alade Lawal, said the action became necessary after being frustrated by failed promises of the government to pay allowances, burial expenses, death benefits, promotion arrears and outstanding salaries. He urged prominent citizens, royal fathers, religious leaders and other stakeholders to prevail on the Federal Government to pay the debt owed federal workers and not wait until the strike before pleading with the ASCSN to call it off.

Lawal said, “Workers have now come to agree that the Federal Government is not in any way serious about paying them their outstanding entitlements. It is rather unfortunate that the same Federal Government that has given state governments bailouts up to three times to settle the entitlements owed their workers, takes delight in punishing its own employees by denying them their legitimate benefits.

“In view of the foregoing, the ASCSN has given the Federal Government a seven–day ultimatum within which to settle all the debts owed Federal officers, failing which a three-day warning strike will start in all the Federal MDA’s throughout the country.”

– Punch

– Sept 12, 2017 @ 12:36 GMT