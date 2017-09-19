ASUU suspends strike, gives Govt October Deadline To Fulfill Promise

THE meeting between the Academic Staff Union of Universities and the Federal Government has ended.

The meeting ended at about 8:30pm on Monday.

ASUU at the end of the meeting initially said it would announce its position on the strike action in a few hours.

The President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, stated he position of the union after the meeting.

However, after a brief meeting by the union, the suspension of the strike was announced, with lecturers directed to resume on Tuesday.

But the strike it with a caveat: the union gave government till October to fulfill its promises. – News Rangers

