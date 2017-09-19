ASUU suspends strike, gives Govt October Deadline To Fulfill Promise

Ogunyemi
ASUU Chairman, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi

THE meeting between the Academic Staff Union of Universities and the Federal Government has ended.

The meeting ended at about 8:30pm on Monday.

ASUU at the end of the meeting initially said it would announce its position on the strike action in a few hours.

The President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, stated he position of the union after the meeting.

However, after a brief meeting by the union, the suspension of the strike was announced, with lecturers directed to resume on Tuesday.

But the strike it with a caveat: the union gave government till October to fulfill its promises. – News Rangers

– Sept 19, 2017 @ 08:25 GMT |

 

