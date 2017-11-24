Atiku’s exit good for us, says El-Rufai

THE Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, on Friday said it was good that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar left the All Progressives Congress early.

He said the party was already aware that Atiku would leave in December.

He said if given the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, the former Vice-President is not a threat to President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

El-rufai said these in an interview with State House correspondents after joining Buhari in observing juma’at at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He described Atiku as a serial defector and presidential aspirant, saying no governor will leave the party with him. – Punch

– Nov. 24, 2017 @ 17:53 GMT /