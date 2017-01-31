Bayelsa Has a New Acting Head of Service

–

GOVERNOR Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, on Monday, January 30, vowed to bequeath a public service that would be apolitical, efficient and committed to the highest ethical standards before the end of his administration.

Dickson made the assertion shortly after the swearing-in ceremony of the new acting head of Service at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Yenagoa.

The governor said Thomas Benaengogha Zidafamor, a reverend, would act in the capacity between the period of three and six months, noting that, even though he has an impressive resume, his performance within the period would be assessed, based on his ability to implement the on-going reforms in the public service.

According to him, Reverend Zidafamor, whose appointed was informed by his status as the most senior permanent secretary, would be expected to provide a clear leadership at the current critical time when the government is working hard to rid the public service of all acts of indiscipline, payroll fraud, absenteeism and politicization of the service.

His words: “We require you to show utmost professionalism, dedication to duty and commitment to the highest ideals of your service. The government would want to see clear evidence of your ability to give clear headed leadership to the public workforce especially at this critical time when we are trying to turn around the service.

“This is because part of what we want to leave behind for our people and the succeeding government is an efficient, depoliticized and disciplined service that is committed to the highest ethical standards and that is what we expect you to deliver on.”

Governor Dickson, noted that, welfare programmes such as low cost housing, training and retraining, health service and transport schemes would be provided for civil servants in the State.

Paying tribute to Peter Singabele, out-gone head of service, Dickson expressed satisfaction with his show of commitment and professionalism throughout his public service career and wished him well in his future endeavour.

Zidafamor, who became a permanent secretary in 2007, was until his elevation the most senior permanent secretary in the state civil service and had previously served as the accountant-general of the state, under the tenure of former President Goodluck Jonathan, as the governor of the state between 2006 and 2007.

Governor Dickson had from inception, adhered to seniority in the civil service, which is why he considered the recommendation of the civil service commission by appointing Zidafamor as the new acting head of service of the state.

