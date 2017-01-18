Bayelsa Polls: Supreme Court Didn’t Reverse Judgment – PDP

–

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Bayelsa State has strongly condemned rumours making the rounds that the Supreme Court has reversed its decision on the state governorship election.

A statement by Moses Cleopas, Bayelsa state chairman of the PDP, called on the people of the State to disregard the rumours as they were ploys by the All Progressives Congress, APC, to heat up the polity and create unnecessary fear and security breach.

According to him, the reports making the rounds that, the Supreme Court has reversed its earlier decision and that Timipre Sylva is coming to take over as governor is not true and a figment of the imagination of the APC and their supporters, who are bent on truncating the existing peace and security in the State, through spurious claims.

The statement reads in part; “Chief Timipre Sylva has been roundly beaten at the polls and the defeat was expressly affirmed at the Governorship Election Tribunal, the Appeal and Supreme Courts and Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson’s position as the duly elected Governor of Bayelsa State is not under any contest.”

The PDP, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call the APC leaders in Bayelsa State, particularly the serial governorship aspirant, Sylva and the clueless junior Minister, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri to order.

The PDP said Sylva and Lokpobiri have always attempted to breach the peace and security of Bayelsa State, which the PDP restoration government of Henry Seriake Dickson has restored to the State.

“But for the leadership of the Governor, the vigilance of security agencies and the cooperation of Bayelsans, these desperate politician(s) would have thrown our state into senseless crisis, which would have resulted in the destruction of National assets, a situation that could have worsened the depression in the country”, the party stated.

While calling on PDP supporters and Bayelsans generally to disregard the reports and go about their lawful duties, the PDP chairman also called on the law enforcement agencies to be vigilant as well as nip every security breach in the bud.

The statement also enjoined Bayelsans to remain steadfast in their support for the policies and programmes of the Hon. Seriake Dickson led Restoration government, which has displayed extreme courage and a genuine desire to move the State and its people to greater heights in all ramification and intent.

It, however, drew the attention of the President to the activities of some APC stalwarts and their supporters, who are using the instruments of the State, such as the Police and other security agencies to molest and embarrass law abiding Bayelsans, who are supporters of the PDP, in the State.

The statement called on President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the APC to call their members to order, as such unwholesome and unacceptable attitude could cause a breach of the peace in the State and its citizens.

