You are a big liar, Atiku Foundation Chairman tells Femi Adesina

IN a swift reaction to Femi Adesina, the special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Aliyu Ibn Abbas, chairman of Atiku Care Foundation, described him as a liar, following Adesina’s comments against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Abbas said this in a statement signed on his behalf by Jacob Onjewu Dickson, the director Media and Publicity (North West) of the foundation, which was made available to newsmen Saturday, December 2, night.

“Femi Adesina is a big liar. Atiku knew​ Buhari before you entered primary School. Please stop deceiving people you only knew Buhari in 2015,” he said.

The foundation’s chairman was referring to a statement titled “Buhari Never Banned at any time from entering America” signed by Adesina and made available to newsmen on Saturday.

Abbas said that from Adesina’s statement, it was clear he needed more tutoring on public comments.

“He should know that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is respected not just on the African continent, but all over the world,” he concluded.

The foundation’s boss added that Nigerians are tired of lies and would rather have food on their tables, challenging Adesina and the Presidency to focus on that rather than attempting to divert attention from the real issues on the ground.

It would be recalled that the President’s spokesman is attracting wide spread criticism not from only Atiku supporters, but Nigerians who believe the government should remained focused.

“Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, claims in an interview published Saturday that “for about 15 years, Buhari could not enter America on account of religious considerations.”

“This fictive concoction being passed off as truth is mind boggling, coming from a former Number Two man of Nigeria, who should know the truth. At no time was President Buhari, as a private person, ever forbidden from entering any country in the world. Rather, the rest of the world has always held Muhammadu Buhari as a man of sterling qualities, strong on integrity, transparency and accountability,” Adesina’s statements said.

– Dec. 4, 2017 @ 17:55 GMT