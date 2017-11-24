Bishop congratulates Obiano on re-election, describes Ekwueme’s death as devastating

OWEN Nwokolo, the Anglican Bishop on the Niger, All Saint’s Anglican Cathedral, Onitsha, has congratulated Governor Willie Obiano on his re-election.

A statement released to newsmen on November 23, at Onitsha, Nwokolo advised the governor to be courageous in facing up to his challenges.

Nwokolo added that Obiano should initiate more people-oriented programmes and policies, as well as tackle the challenges of completing some ongoing projects in the state.

Nwokolo, then, prayed God to grant Obiano moral, intellectual and spiritual wherewithal to take the state to the next level of progress and development.

In another development, the Anglican Prelate described the death of Alex Ekwueme, Second Republic vice-president as devastating, not only to Ndi Anambra, but also Ndi-Igbo and Nigerians in general.

Nwokolo, who expressed sadness over the incident, regretted that the icon died when his wealth of knowledge was most needed.

He recalled that as a vice-president in the Second Republic, Ekwueme played exemplary and `challenging politics’, which distinguished him from other politicians.

Nwokolo, who described the death as irreparable loss, enjoined the Ekwueme family, the Oko community and Ndi Anambra as a whole to bear the loss with fortitude.

– Nov. 24, 2017 @ 17:03 GMT /