BREAKING: Buhari cancels FEC Meeting, To Receive SGF/NIA Report

THE Federal Executive Council meeting, FEC, will not hold today, the presidency has said.

However, no reason has been advanced for the sudden cancellation of the weekly Cabinet meeting.

This is supposed to be the first FEC meeting since President Muhammadu Buhari returned to the country after spending 103 days on medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

While Buhari was away, the Cabinet meeting held every Wednesday under the leadership of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who was designated an Acting President.

Buhari, who returned to the country on Saturday, resumed work on Monday. – Prompt News

– Aug 23, 2017 @ 9:23 GMT /