BREAKING: Nwoye defeats Uba, wins Anambra APC Governorship Primary

THE All Progressives Congress Party primary held at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka, on Saturday has produced Tony Nwoye as the standard-bearer of the party for the November 18, 2017 governorship election in Anambra State.
Nwoye scored a total of 2,146 to beat other aspirants. His closest rival, Senator Andy Uba, came second with a total score of 931 votes.
The result is as follows:
1.) Paul Chukwuma..110
2.) Madu Nonso…21
3.) Muoghalu George….525
4.) Bart Nwibe…. 414
5.) Nwike Patrick…20
6.) *Nwoye Tony*….. 2146
7.)Obidigbo Chike….22
8.)J onunkwo…….85
9.)Andy Uba…..931
The primary election was supervised by a committee headed by Kashim Shettima, Borno State Governor. – Newsprobeng.com
– Aug 27, 2017 @ 4 : 39 GMT /