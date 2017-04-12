Buhari Absent as Osinbajo Chairs FEC Meeting

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari was absent at the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, currently holding at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is presiding. No reason was given for the President’s absence.

This is the first time Osinbajo had presided over the meeting since President Buhari returned from his 49-day medical vacation on March 10. It was not clear yet if he would later join them at the meeting.

Buhari’s absence caught‎ ministers who had expected him to preside the meeting by surprise. But by 11:00a.m when the FEC meeting was scheduled to commence, Osinbajo’s voice resonated from the background as he called for the National Anthem.

Ministers who were hitherto exchanging pleasantries with each another quickly settle down for the day’s business. Journalists were later excused from the meeting. Buhari attended last week’s FEC where he launched the Economic and Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP). – The Sun

— Apr 12, 2017 @ 19:00 GMT