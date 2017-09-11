Buhari to address UN General Assembly

NIGERIAN President Muhammadu Buhari is to address the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in the United States on Tuesday, September 19. Buhari is listed as number seven on the provisional list of speakers and will speak after the leaders of Brazil, the United States, Guinea, Switzerland, Jordan and Slovakia.

Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on Media and Publicity, confirmed that Buhari would attend the UN General Assembly.

Shehu said, “I cannot tell you the time he will be going because it can change but I know he is expected to be the eighth speaker at the UN. So, he will be there and he will speak.”

Since his return to Nigeria on August 20, after 103 days of medical leave in London, Buhari has not attended any public event outside of Aso Villa and his country home in Daura, Katsina State.

Also, he has attended only one federal executive council meeting since he returned three weeks ago.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, at the instance of the president, recently visited flood-ravaged Benue State where thousands have been displaced.

Osinbajo has also received members of the United States Congress as well as the United Kingdom Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs and his team at the Villa.

He has presided over every economic meeting including the 15th Annual meeting of the Board of Governors of ECOWAS Bank Investment and the National Industrial Council meeting which had in attendance Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, and many other captains of industry.

