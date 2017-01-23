Buhari is Alive – Presidency

–

THE Presidency on Saturday, January 21, described as evil rumours social media reports claiming that President Muhammadu Buhari’s health had deteriorated leading to his possible death.

In their separate posts, published on their Twitter handles, Femi Adesina, the special adviser on media and publicity to the president and Garba Shehu, the senior special assistant on media and publicity to the president, dismissed the reports as false and clear case of mischief.

Adesina said: “Best wishes to all who wish PMB well. As for those who carry evil rumours, may they receive grace to repent.’’

Shehu in his post dismissed the rumour that President Buhari was dead as being speculated by mischief makers.

He also described as false and untrue the report that the president was flown to Germany.

Shehu said: “He is alive and well! President Buhari is not magical. He cannot be holidaying in the UK and be in Germany, dead or alive at the same time.

“He is unlike a past president who was at Ota, with Chief Obasanjo and attending the Trump inauguration in D.C, being in two places at the same time!’’

Buhari left Abuja for the United Kingdom on Thursday, January 19, for his annual vacation.

Announcing the holding, Adesina said that during the vacation, the president would also undergo routine medical check-ups.

“He is expected to resume work on February 6, 2017,” he said.

The president publicist said that this is in line with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the President of the Senate, and Speaker, House of Representatives, had been duly communicated.

Based n the constitution, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who returned from Davos, Switzerland where he attended this year’s World Economic Forum and has since assumed duty as acting president.

— Jan 23, 2017 @ 16:15 GMT

|