Buhari Appoints Non-Executive Directors of CBN Board

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, April 12, forwarded names of five nominees to the Senate for confirmation as non-executive directors of the board of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

According to a statement by Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on Media and Publicity, the nominees were picked from five geopolitical zones of the country.

The statement read:“In accordance with Sections 6 (1) (d) and 10 (1) and (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2007, President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday, forwarded the list of his nominees to the Senate for confirmation as Non-Executive Directors of the Board of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“The letter to the Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, contained the following as the nominees and their geopolitical zones: Prof. Ummu Ahmed Jalingo – North East; Prof. Justitia Odinakachukwu Nnabuko – South East; Prof. Mike I. Obadan – South South; Dr. Abdu Abubakar – North West and Adeola Adetunji – South West.”

— Apr 12, 2017 @ 19:40 GMT