Buhari condemns Adamawa attack

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, November 16, described the early morning suicide bomb blast in a mosque in Mubi, Adamawa State as “very cruel and dastardly.”

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, his senior special assistant president on Media and publicity, the president commiserated with victims’ families as well as the government and people of the state.

He assured that the government would do everything required to secure the state from the deadly menace of Boko Haram.

The president enjoined the people in the entire North-East to be more vigilant and report suspicious persons to security agencies in order to avert further attacks on soft targets by the terrorist group.

In the same vein, the president also directed Ibrahim Idris, the inspector-general of Police, to deploy more Police personnel to prevent further attacks by armed bandits in Zamfara State.

The statement said in part: “Noting the current moves by the IGP to review police personnel and strategy in the state, the President directed him to visit the state and report back his findings of the deadly attacks.

“The directives followed recent killings and wanton destruction carried out by unknown gunmen in communities in Shinkafi and Maradun Local Government Areas of the state.

“President Buhari prayed that God would console the bereaved families in the Adamawa and Zamfara incidents, heal the injured, and grant rest to the souls of the departed.”

– Nov 21, 2017 @ 17:25 GMT |