Buhari discussed Unity of Nigeria with My Father — Ojukwu’s Son

EMEKA Ojukwu, son of late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, has said President Muhammadu Buhari was right in his broadcast speech that he discussed the unity and indivisibility of the Nigerian nation with his late father.

Emeka Ojukwu, in a statement issued in Awka, said: “I want to state in an unequivocal terms that at no time did l grant any interview to any media or post anything on the social media,” debunking the statement Buhari made that he discussed the unity of Nigeria with his late father.

Emeka said: “It has been brought to my attention that there is an article making the rounds on social media attributed to me, refuting the remarks of Mr. President concerning his relationship and discussions with my late father.

“Let me state categorically that I made no such comments to anybody, and secondly, that I am aware that Buhari’s comments were indeed factual. Buhari. I have noticed a disturbing trend recently of fake news being attributed to me on social media. I don’t know who is behind it or what their motivation might be but let me assure you that any time I feel the need to comment publicly on any matter, I will not do so via some anonymous email or anything,” he said.

Ojukwu Jr. urged members of the public to discountenance the stories in the social media or any media platform whatsoever credited to him that he accused Buhari of telling lies, warning that such malicious and damaging publications would not be taken lightly should it be repeated.

He also urged the president not to take such comments serious as it smacked of gutter and yellow media reportage aimed at overheating the polity.

