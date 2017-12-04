Buhari hits back at Atiku Over Statement Of 15 Years Ban From US

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has hit back at Atiku Abubakar for saying the former was banned from the United States for about 15 years.

The president said the claim by Abubakar, who recently dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC, was simply the figment of his imagination. Abubakar had reportedly said for about 15 years, Buhari could not enter the US because of issues that had to do with religion.

“For about 15 years, Buhari could not enter America on account of religious considerations,” Atiku had said.

In his reply late Saturday, December 2, Buhari said through Femi Adesina, his spokesperson: “This fictive concoction being passed off as truth is mind boggling, coming from a former number two man of Nigeria, who should know the truth.

“At no time was President Buhari, as a private person, ever forbidden from entering any country in the world.

“Rather, the rest of the world has always held Muhammadu Buhari as a man of sterling qualities, strong on integrity, transparency and accountability.

“The same testimony is still borne of the Nigerian president by many world leaders today.

“It is curious that former VP Abubakar had been asked why he had not visited America for over a decade, something that had been a stubborn fact dogging his footsteps.

“Instead of answering directly, he begged the question, saying Buhari also had been disallowed from entering the same country for 15 years, before becoming president.

“We hereby make it resoundingly clear that what the former vice president said only exists in the realm of his imagination. If he has issues to settle with American authorities, he should do so, rather than clutch at a straw.”

It was reported earlier that Abubakar addressed the issue of his presidential ambition since his resignation from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. He former vice president left the APC and although he has not formally announced the party he will go to, there is high speculation that he will return to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

