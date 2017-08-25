Buhari Meets, APC, PDP Leaders

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari today Friday, August 25, met with leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The APC delegation was led by John Odigie-Oyegun, its national chairman and the PDP, by Ahmed Makarfi, its national caretaker committee chairman.

The meeting was held at the new Banquet Hall of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Speaking at occasion, Buhari described the visit by the two main political parties as signifying the unity of the country.

That notwithstanding, the president said that a democracy needs a vibrant but responsible opposition, adding that opposition should not translate to hostility and antagonism.

The president said: “I thank you sincerely, collectively and individually for finding time from your busy schedules to come all the way to Abuja and welcome me back home.

“This visit signifies the unity of Nigeria. It is not a party occasion. It is not a political gathering. It is a symbol of our national unity. It is also an expression of the maturity of our democracy.

“Multi-party democracy is a very tried and tested form of government; opposition does not mean hostility, enmity or antagonism. Democracy needs opposition, one which is vibrant but responsible.

“I am very pleased to see you assembled here all shades of opinion in Nigeria. Please convey to our countrymen and women in your respective states my deep gratitude to all those who prayed for my recovery. I am imploring all Nigerians to continue praying for peace and prosperity in Nigeria.”

Makarfi said his party would continue to support Buhari’s administration in its bid to take the nation to a higher level.

He asked the APC government to respect judicial pronouncements on corruption cases.

The PDP’s leader prayed Allah give Buhari more strength and wisdom to pilot the affairs of the country.

Oyegun described the meeting as unique, saying it showed that Buhari is the president of all irrespective of political party, religious or ethnic affiliations.

– Aug 24, 2017 @ 14:09 GMT