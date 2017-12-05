Buhari nominates Ojukwu as NHRC boss, writes Senate for approval

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate to request confirmation of his appointment of Mr. Anthony Ojukwu as Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission.

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, read the letter to senators at the plenary on Tuesday.

The letter read, “‎In accordance with provisions of Section 8 of the National Human Rights Commission Act 2010, I have the pleasure to present Mr. Anthony Okechuwku Ojukwu for confirmation as the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission by the Senate.” – Punch

– Dec. 5, 2017 @ 13:35 GMT