Buhari receives Standing Ovation at FEC Meeting

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday received a standing ovation from members of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Buhari was attending the council meeting for the first time since he returned to Nigeria from London, United Kingdom, after a medical follow-up in that country. He had traveled for medical treatment on 7th May and returned to Nigeria on 19th August and has since been working from his official residence in the Presidential Villa.

President Buhari had last week cancelled the FEC meeting to receive the report of the Prof. Yemi Osinbajo-led presidential investigative panel on alleged corruption cases against the suspended secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir David Lawal and the director general of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ayodele Oke.

As the President stepped into the council chambers, venue of the meeting, the members clapped in excitement after which he invited the minister of communication, Shittu Adebayo and the minister of Labour and employment, Chris Ngige to say the opening prayers.

Before the Council meeting, President Buhari received the victorious female Nigerian Basketball national team, D’Tigress who won the 2017 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket tournament in Mali. In his remarks, the President announced a cash award of N1million for each of the players and N500,000 for each of the official handlers. – Vanguard

– Aug 30, 2017 @ 18:20 GMT