Buhari returns Today

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari returns to the country later today, Saturday, August 19, after receiving medical attention in London.

Femi Adesina, special adviser, Media and Publicity to the president, announced in a statement issued this morning in Abuja, that “President Buhari is expected to speak to Nigerians in a broadcast by 7 a.m. on Monday, August 21.

He thanked all Nigerians who have prayed ceaselessly for his recovery and well-being since the beginning of the health challenge.

The president left the country on May 7, after handing over power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who has been acting president since then.

– Aug 19, 2017 @ 9: 10 GMT /