Buhari’s supporters storm Sani Abacha Stadium in solidarity march, prayers

THOUSANDS of President Muhammad Buhari’s supporters have converged on Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano for special prayers and solidarity march for the President.

The youth started trickling in hundreds as early as 8.00am with banners of various supporting messages.

President Muhammadu Buhari returned from medical vacation last Saturday after spending 103 days at a London Hospital over undisclosed ailment.

Most local private station in Kano are relaying live coverage of the event to million of listeners who could not make it to stadium. – Vanguard

– Aug 24, 2017 @ 14:30GMT