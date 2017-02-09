CAN Urges Nigerians to Pray for Buhari

–

THE Christians Association of Nigeria, CAN, is deeply concerned about the ongoing national conversation on the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari due to ill-health.

The CAN in a statement made available to Realnews today called on all Nigerians to join hands in prayers for the quick and full recovery of Buhari and his safe return to Nigeria instead of dwelling on the needless rumour mongering on the President’s health.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is human, hence subject to health challenges sometimes. CAN appreciates the anxiety of Nigerians to hear Mr. President speak, but sues for understanding as we await that. It is very clear that our leader is passing through health challenges.

“We advise the Presidency to update Nigerians on how he is fairing and the full progress of his recovery.

“We call on all Christians and indeed all God-fearing Nigerians to dedicate time of prayers for our President and the nation. We owe our leaders prayers and support at all times while shunning divisive opinions that only generate strive,” it said.

The CAN also called on Nigerians to give Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who is also the acting president full support and prayers to lead well.

“We acknowledge that government is a continuum, hence, we call on acting president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to be bold in handling critical state matters and not to be distracted by those who do not wish Nigeria well,” said the statement signed by Kwamkur Samuel, director of Legal and Public Affairs, CAN

— Feb 9, 2017 @ 18:12 GMT

