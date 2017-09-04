Catholic Priest kidnapped, murdered in Imo

THE IMO State Police Command has confirmed the kidnap and subsequent murder of Cyriacus Onunkwo, a reverend father and catholic priest.

He was allegedly abducted from his vehicle in Orlu town in Orlu Local Government Area, Imo State, on Friday morning September 1, by gunmen.

Chris Ezike, commissioner of Police, said following a manhunt, the priest’s body was discovered in the bush at Omuma Village in Orlu East Local Government Area on Saturday, September 2.

The body was identified by priests of Orlu Catholic Diocese after they were alerted by the police of the discovery of an abandoned body in the area.

Police said the late cleric’s car was discovered intact, with nothing removed from it. And the body had no gunshot or wounds, leading to speculation that he may have been strangled.

No arrests have so far been made, but Ezike said that the police were still working hard to unmask the abductors of the priest.

– Sept 4, 2017 @ 11:22 GMT |