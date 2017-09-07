Caution Sagay, Senate urges Buhari

THE Senate on Thursday strongly condemned the Chairman of the Presidential Action Committee on Anti-Corruption, Professor Itse Sagay, over his criticisms of the National Assembly. The lawmakers urged President Muhammadu Buhari to rein in Sagay, who they accused of spreading falsehood and making hate speeches against the federal legislature.

They decried that Sagay was fond of using every opportunity he had to make public speeches to disparage the National Assembly by using “uncouth and unprintable words” to describe the legislators and the institution they represent. The legislature alleged that Sagay had been one of the few divisive elements in the Buhari administration who believe their relevance was enhanced only when they create constant tension between the legislature and the executive, while also setting members of the executives against each other.

The Senate, in a statement by the Chairman of its Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, noted that while the legislators had ignored past statements made by the Professor of Law, it would not ignore his recent speech at a public lecture in Lagos organised by the Society of International Law. – Punch

