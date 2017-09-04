Chimamanda disowns Pro-Biafra Articles

LITERARY icon, Chimamanda Adichie, has disavowed some write-ups attributed to her in which she purportedly supported the current Biafran agitation. Adichie, who is the author of the bestseller, ‘Half of a Yellow Sun’, said this in a Facebook post on Monday.

The headline of one of such false write-ups read, ‘Enough of this Political Correctness, I am a Biafran and Nothing Else- Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.’

Adichie, who posted a picture of one of such false write-ups, said she never made any statement on Biafra. She said, “This headline below, and other similar headlines, which appeared on some websites: are false. They are completely invented; along with some accompanying quotes which have been attributed to me. I did not say or write those words.” – Punch

– Sept 4, 2017 @ 17:15 GMT