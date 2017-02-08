Civil Society Kicks against Suspension of UC’s Bursar

–

THE League of Civil Society Groups, LCSG, a civil society organisation, has strongly condemned the alleged victimisation of Peter Agi, a bursar at the University of Calabar by the university management led headed by Zana Akpagu, vice-chancellor daring to blow the whistle over alleged corruption and fraudulent financial activities in the university system.

Kamaldeen Adefila, convener and director of the group, who spoke to press men challenged the University of Calabar authorities to publish the report of the findings of all the security agencies including that of the EFCC and the Nigeria Police who on different occasions Agi but found nothing on him. That notwithstanding Adefila alleged that the school management still insisted that he should remain suspended.

The human rights activist, therefore, demanded that Agi be restored back to his position with immediate effect because retaining a consultant for the collection of the university’s finances would be against the law. “We condemn in strong terms the actions of the university management in terminating the appointment of the Bursar, whose only crime is his insistence on due process in the stewardship of a federal institution funded with tax payer’s hard earned money.

“We also wish to put it on record that the Vice Chancellor in promoting this nefarious agenda which is in clear violation of a subsisting order of the National Industrial Court Uyo, ‘restraining the University of Calabar from interviewing or employing any person or persons as Bursar pending the determination of motion on notice filed and served on the University of Calabar,” he said.

The group which boasts of over 300,000 members across the country urged the VC in the spirit of the rule of law to retrace his steps and do the needful by allowing the bursar resume his rightful functions in the eye of the laws of Nigeria. The group insisted that in the spirit of fairness and equity the security agencies should extend their investigations to the office of the Vice Chancellor and other members of the management team.

Besides, he said “President Muhamadu Buhari as the nation’s number one anti-corruption crusader must not allow this victimisation to stand as he has also promised to reward every act of whistle blowing that leads to fiscal recovery by the EFCC or relevant agencies in the country.”

It is on record that the University of Calabar has been bedevilled by several challenges in recent past which range from violent students protests including cult clashes that have caused the university management to shut down the school resulting to loss of academic time and lives as well. We hope this will not lead to another major crisis again.

— Feb 8, 2017 @ 19:05 GMT

|