Delta State: Okowa Accords Assent to 13 Bills

–

THE Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Monday Ovwigho Igbuya on Tuesday made an assessment of the journey so far, saying the Sixth Assembly has made reasonable contributions to the development of the state.

Speaking at the resumption of plenary, Igbuya said the Sixth Assembly received a total of 41 bills.

According to him, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa gave his assent to 13 out of the 17 bills so far passed by the House.

The bills include Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission Law, 2015, Delta State Contributory Health Commission Bill, 2015, Appropriation Law 2016, Delta State Economic Planning Council (Amendment) Law, 2015, Delta State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy Law, 2016, Delta State Security Trust Fund (Amendment) Law 2016 and Delta State Anti-Kidnapping Hostage Taking Law, 2016.

Others are Delta State Anti-Terrorism and Anti-Cultism Law, 2016, Delta State Scholarship Board Law, 2016, Delta State Structure for Signage and Advertisement Agency Law, 2015, Delta State Public Procurement Commission Agency Law, 2015, Delta State Traditional Rulers and Chiefs (Amendment) Law, 2016 and Delta State Schools of Nursing and Midwifery Law, 2016.

He commended his colleagues for the stability of the House, their well thought out input and service to the state.

“The task of building a prosperous Delta State rests on the identification and understanding of the challenges in the state with a view to transforming them. The cooperation between the three arms of government must be pursued and maintained in this regard” the speaker said.

“There are a number of bills which were deferred last year. Let us consider the2017 Appropriation Bill and other bills before this House. Let us continue to support the executive in its efforts at improving the revenue base of the state. Let us continue to employ our oversight instruments to ensure judicious use of public funds, accountability, probity and transparency” he added.

In another development, the death of Senator Francis Spanner Okpozo has been described as a monumental loss to Nigeria.

“I have learned with great sadness of the death of Third Republic Senator, Chief Francis Spanner Okpozo” the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Monday Ovwigho Igbuya said in Asaba.

The speaker who remembered the accomplishments of Okpozo in the country thanked God for the things he did to make Nigeria a better place.

Specifically, Igbuya highlighted the role of Okpozo in the development of the Niger Delta region.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Igbuya said the late senator was a great man and an amazing leader.

“Nigeria has lost a patriot. Senator Francis Okpozo was more than an illustrious son of Isoko land. He was a politician among politicians. He will be greatly missed” the statement said.

Senator Okpozo, one of the most articulate and ebullient politicians to have emerged from Isoko land was a member of the Third Republic Senate. He represented Delta South Senatorial District on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). He was deputy speaker of the defunct Bendel State House of Assembly under the platform of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN).

“Senator Francis Okpozo was an outstanding politician and a law-maker per excellence” the speaker said.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul.

Senator Okpozo will be buried on Friday, February 17, 2017 in Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area.

— Jan 25, 2017 @ 15:50 GMT

|