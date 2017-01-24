Dickson Enjoins Traditional Rulers to Maintain Peace, Stability in their Domains

–

TORU Orua, the hometown of Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State was agog, with activities marking the presentation of staff of office and certificate of recognition to Richardford Orukarebai Koroye, the Pere of Tarakiri Kingdom, following his coronation in 2012.

The ceremony attracted eminent personalities from within and outside the state including, Gboribiogha John Jonah, a retired rear admiral and the state deputy governor, National Assembly members from the State, members of the State legislature, royal fathers from Rivers and Delta states, retired Supreme Court Justice Francis Tabai, among other top government functionaries.

Speaking at the event, Governor Dickson reaffirmed the government’s resolve to accord the traditional institution its pride of place in the scheme of things to enable it maintain peace and stability in the communities, across the State.

Congratulating Koroye for the honour bestowed on him, the governor called on the Pere of Tarakiri Kingdom to work closely with other monarchs in the state towards ensuring stability in their various domains.

According to him, the government is collaborating with the state House of Assembly to ensure the speedy passage of the Community Administration Bill, as it was essential to give legal backing to the authority and responsibility of the traditional institution.

In his remarks, Anderson Eseimokumo, chairman of the occasion and the Amananaowei of Ebedebiri, described the presentation of staff of office to Koroye, as a symbol of authority and prayed God to continue to grant him a long and successful reign.

In their separate goodwill messages, Alfred Diete Spiff, chairman of the state traditional Rulers’ Council, who is also the Amayanabo of Twon-Brass and his Rivers State counterpart, Dandeson Douglas Jaja and Amanyanabo of Opobo, congratulated Dickson and Koroye on their achievements.

They underscored the need for all royal fathers to collaborate and seek ways of addressing the challenges facing their various kingdoms, particularly in the area of maintaining peace in their domains.

Jaja, who commended the Tarakiri kingdom for putting in place a befitting pavilion, stressed the need to replicate the project in all kingdoms, where traditional rulers could interact on ways to develop their areas.

In his contribution, Augustine Seibi, a high chief and executive secretary the Traditional Rulers of Oil and Mineral Producing Areas Council of Nigeria, TROMPCON, assured the Tarakiri Kingdom of his support to move it forward.

Responding, Koroye said, he and his council of chiefs would strive to continue to uphold the legacies of the Tarakiri Kingdom and pledged his loyalty to all levels of the government.

High point of the event was the presentation of staff of office and certificate to Koroye by the governor and the launching of the Tarakiri Development Foundation Fund.

The ceremony also featured a boat regatta and cultural displays by the state troupe of the Council for Arts and Culture among others

