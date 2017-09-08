We don’t have Confidence in Enugu Electoral Commission – APC

THE All Progressives Congress on Friday said it has no confidence in the ability of the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission to conduct free and fair polls in local councils in the state. Local government election is to be held on November 4.

However, after the APC’s screening committee meeting, the party chairman in the state, Dr. Ben Nwoye, expressed reservations over the composition of the electoral commission, which he said was made up of members of the Peoples Democratic Party.

According to him, only card-carrying PDP members were appointed into the state electoral body. Nwoye declared that APC has no confidence in ENSIEC’s ability to conduct credible polls.

“We have no confidence in ENSIEC, we have no confidence in people who were selected from the Peoples Democratic Party to conduct elections. ENSIEC is not supposed to be composed of politically exposed persons – you cannot say you have resigned your membership of a political party.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission goes to the universities to make appointments, but here, they appoint former local government chairmen and former commissioners to conduct elections. Even if they say these people have resigned their membership of the political party, how come, out of over 40 political parties, only former PDP members were appointed?” the Enugu APC chairman said.

Nwoye further alleged that the PDP members have been entrusted with the responsibility of recruiting the ad-hoc staff that would assist in conducting the election. “It is the same story in the recruitment of the ad-hoc staff. Selection of the ad-hoc staff was not made open to members of the public – only PDP members are selecting the ad-hoc staff,” he added. – Punch

Sept. 8, 2017 @ 17:49 GMT |