Ebonyi State to Pay Monthly Stipend to ex-Lawmakers, Council Chairmen

GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi State has promised to pay “monthly stipends” to former lawmakers and local government chairpersons in the state.

Umahi made the announcement at his Uburu country home when the people of Izzi clan, comprising Abakaliki, Izzi and Ebonyi local government areas, paid him Christmas and New Year visit.

According to a statement issued by Emma Anya, chief press secretary to the governor, on Thursday, January 5, said the payments would start this year and would be backed by law.

“My aim is to carry everybody along especially the political class and that’s why I will be approaching the House of Assembly to ask them for approval so that those legislators that are not on seat now, we start paying them some stipends,” the statement.

Besides, Anya further quoted Umahi as saying, “former local government chairmen will also be included. I believe this is how we can get them to help in developing and creating wealth in our state.”

To accomplish his aim, the governor said he would be taking the matter to the state Assembly.

”I have said that all the former House of Assembly members and National Assembly members will come under our payroll in 2017. This will douse tension and allow me some concentration with them so that we can complete the work we have started,” the governor said.

If approved, the payments would be unprecedented as states and federal governments are not known to pay pension or stipends to former lawmakers.

In any case, serving and past Nigerian governors have been criticised for endorsing lavish post-office perks and benefits for themselves and their families. Several former governors who later become senators or ministers have also been accused of receiving pensions as well as salaries for their new positions.

Umahi made similar spending in recent months.

For instance, in December, the governor announced the distribution of 18 Prado SUVs worth N279 million to 18 traditional rulers in the state.

Earlier, he distributed SUVs to all former governors of the state and other top officials such as Anyim Pius Anyim, former secretary to the government of the federation.

Umahi also announced on Thursday that he would source for funds to conduct local government elections in 2017.

Thus, he has appealed to Francis Nwifuru, speaker of the state House of Assembly, to enact a law that would enable the Caretaker Chairmen of LGAs to contest the election.

— Jan 5, 2017 @ 17:30 GMT

