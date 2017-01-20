ECOWAS Dismayed over Nigerian Airforce Bombing of IDP Camp

–

THE Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, has expressed dismay over the bombing of the Rann refugee camp in North-eastern Nigeria, near the Cameroon border, causing the death of more than 100 people and leaving 120 wounded on Tuesday, 17 January 2017.

“The Commission has learned from the information provided by Major General Lucky Irabor that this incident is an error of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) during strikes against a group of Boko Haram terrorists gathering in Kala-Balge region,” a statement from ECOWAS made available to Realnews on Friday said.

“The ECOWAS Commission regrets this incident and expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the refugees and people who died during the strikes, to the Nigerian government and to the people of Nigeria, and wishes all the wounded a quick recovery.

“The ECOWAS Commission encourages the Government of Nigeria to do its utmost to carry out the envisaged investigations and to prevent such errors from occurring in the future.

“The ECOWAS Commission expresses its full solidarity with the Government and the people of Nigeria at this trying period in the fight against Boko Haram and reiterates its unfaltering support to Nigeria and all refugees who are victims of Boko Haram Terrorist acts,” it said.

The Commission urges the armed forces to be cautious and calls on all actors to be calm and cooperative in the common struggle to defeat terrorism in Nigeria and West Africa.

— Jan 30, 2017 @ 01:00 GMT

|