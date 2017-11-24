EFCC Seals Three Properties Belonging To Ex Gov. Suswam

THE Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) may have sealed off three properties belonging to immediate past governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam in Makurdi.

INDEPENDENT gathered that the properties are his residential home in HUDCO quarters, the Metropolitan Hotel and a residential building (still under construction) close to the River Benue.

We further gathered that the sealing of the properties is not unconnected with the misappropriation of the alleged N107 billion during the eight years of Suswam as governor of the state.

The Justice Elizabeth Kpojime Panel of Inquiry had submitted that 52 persons among them Suswam return various sums of money amounting to N107 billion.

