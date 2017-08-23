Ekiti Judicial Commission of Inquiry summons Fayemi, Coscharis Motors, Others

THE JUDICIAL Commission of Inquiry set up by the Ekiti State government to investigate allegations of fraud against the administration of Kayode Fayemi, a former governor of the state, has summoned the former governor to appear before it on Monday, August 28.

The commission headed by Silas Oyewole, a retired justice, will begin sitting on Monday, August 28. Others summoned by the commission are some officials who worked under the Fayemi administration including Dapo Kolawole, commissioner for Finance; Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC; Ado Ekiti Branch manager of Access Bank; managing director of Coscharis Motors Limited; Tianjin-Yuyang Construction Eng. Ltd; CASA Nig Ltd and Exchange Commission and Managing Director of SCOA Nigeria Limited.

The notice of summon issued by Gbenga Adaramola, secretary to the commission, read; “Consequent upon the inauguration of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the finances of Ekiti State between 2010 and 2014 by the Ekiti State Government, the Commission will commence the public hearing and the following witnesses would be called, examined and/or cross-examined as indicated hereunder.”

The commission of inquiry was set up following a resolution passed by the Ekiti State House Assembly few weeks ago, which directed the governor to pursue the investigations given that Fayemi failed to appear before the house when summoned to come and testify.

The assembly had accused Fayemi of diverting funds belonging to the state Universal Basic Education Board while serving as governor of the state.

Its terms of reference include ascertaining how much Ekiti State government received as statutory allocations during the period under review and how same were disbursed.

The commission is also to “look into the financial transactions of Ekiti State between 2010 and 2014; ascertain the amount received on behalf of the State from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC); investigate the allegations of fraud/loss of funds, including the diversion and conversion of the UBEC funds; ascertain the amount that the Ekiti State Government took as loans during the period under review and how they were utilized.”

– Aug 23, 2017 @ 16:19 GMT