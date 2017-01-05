Ekiti PDP: Fayemi, Oni’s Denial of Plotting to Remove Fayose Is Face-Saving

–

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ekiti State has described claims by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi and the All Progressives Congress, APC, Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Segun Oni that they were not involved in any plot to compromise a section of the Judiciary to remove the Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose from office as mere face-saving, saying; “It is welcome development and Nigerians should hold them to their words going by the fact that they are men that double-speak and now that they have denied, we will keep our fingers crossed and watch them.”

“Their denial is just face saving, perhaps because they have also realised that the fact the judiciary under Justice Walter Onnoghen will not allowed itself to be dragged into the mud. This is more so that Fayemi, in particular has always proved to Nigerians that he is a man of double-speak and a betrayal of confidence, who betrayed his benefactor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu that brought him from obscurity to political limelight.

Speaking through its State Publicity Secretary, Mr Jackson Adebayo, he PDP said; “Since Segun Oni has said that no judiciary can remove Governor Fayose now because he enjoys immunity until the expiration of his tenure on October 15, 2018, we want them to know that we are ready for 2018 and the APC should also prepare for that 2018 when the party and whoever it presents as candidate will have another opportunity of being roundly defeated by the PDP.”

The PDP said that Fayemi, Oni and others should be reminded that “This is Ekiti and the strategy used to manipulate elections for the APC will not work here.”

Adebayo said; “They have said it is not true that they are plotting to destabilise Ekiti State, by seeking the removal of Governor Fayose, using a compromised judge, and we want them to be held by their own words, hoping that it won’t be true as they said.”

The PDP reminded Fayemi and Segun Oni of how the APC, out of desperation tried to use the judiciary to prevent Governor Fayose from assuming office in 2014, even after winning the June 21, 2014 governorship election convincingly and he (Fayose) had been congratulated by Fayemi.

“We were in this State when Fayemi conceded defeat and lwent on to congratulate Governor Fayose. But the same Fayemi latter went to the Tribunal, Appeal Court and the Supreme Court, trying to upturn the election result.

“We are also aware of Fayemi’s desperation to return to office as governor of Ekiti State, on which he is ready to do anything no matter how crude.

“Therefore, telling Nigerians that he was not plotting to compromise the judiciary to ensure his black market return to power in Ekiti State is nothing but an attempt to cover up his sinister plot, after it had been made public,” PDP said.

While describing Fayemi as a serial betrayer, who can sacrifice anyone to achieve his ambition to rule Ekiti State for the second term, the PDP said; “A man like Fayemi, who betrayed his number one benefactor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, just to be minister can betray anyone.

“It is on record that Fayemi has betrayed all those who helped him to become governor. He has even betrayed his loyal aides whose governorship ambition he promised to support and he won’t also mind betraying his new benefactors if that will guarantee his return to power in Ekiti.

“Segun Oni, on his own appears not to have a mind of his own. He is being pushed and deceived by the same people who promised him the APC ticket in 2018 and are now contesting the ticket with him.”

— Jan 5, 2017 @ 19:00 GMT

|