Ekiti Probe Panel: Fayemi gave Verbal Contract to supply 156 Vehicles, 17 Missing

JUSTIN Ighene, an official of Coscharis Motors Nigeria Limited, has

said that the company was awarded contract to supply 156 vehicles

verbally and that 17 vehicles were presented to the Ekiti State government under the administration of Kayode Fayemi as gifts.

Ighene stated this at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by the Ekiti State government to investigate the finances of the state under the administration of Fayemi on Thursday, August 31.

Jiya Peter, counsel to Coscharis Motors Nigeria Limited, guided the

witness in presenting the document he submitted before the commission.

Ighene said Coscharis Motors was only given letter of award of

contract to supply 59 vehicles while 156 vehicles were supplied based

on verbal directive from Fayemi.

Ighene’s evidence contradicted a letter written by Coscharis Motors to

the ministry of Local Government dated May 2, 2014.

Sunday Bamise, counsel to the commission, led Shittu Rotimi, who

is the principal technical officer in the General Administration

Department, Transport Pool, Government House, Ado-Ekiti, in reading out

the content of the exhibit he tendered yesterday.

Shittu, who is in charge of procurement, furniture and distributions of the state’s vehicles maintained that 219 vehicles

were received by his office and not 235 as indicated in Coscharis Motors letter to the Ministry of Local Government dated May 2, 2014.

Other witnesses who appeared before the commission yesterday and cross

examined today were Samuel Akinjide Akinleye of the Local

Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Title and Shola

Ogunmiluyi.

Justice Salias Oyewole, chairman of the Commission, adjourned the

proceedings till Friday, September 8, for further proceedings.

– Sept. 1, 2017 @ 6:00 GMT /