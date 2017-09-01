Ekiti Probe Panel: Fayemi gave Verbal Contract to supply 156 Vehicles, 17 Missing

JUSTIN Ighene, an official of Coscharis Motors Nigeria Limited, has
said that the company was awarded contract to supply 156 vehicles
verbally and that 17 vehicles were presented to the Ekiti State government under the administration of Kayode Fayemi as gifts.
Ighene stated this at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by the Ekiti State government to investigate the finances of the state under the administration of Fayemi on Thursday, August 31.
Jiya Peter, counsel to Coscharis Motors Nigeria Limited, guided the
witness in presenting the document he submitted before the commission.
Ighene said Coscharis Motors was only given letter of award of
contract to supply 59 vehicles while 156 vehicles were supplied based
on verbal directive from Fayemi.
Ighene’s evidence contradicted a letter written by Coscharis Motors to
the ministry of Local Government dated May 2, 2014.
Sunday Bamise, counsel to the commission, led Shittu Rotimi, who
is the principal technical officer in the General Administration
Department, Transport Pool, Government House, Ado-Ekiti, in reading out
the content of the exhibit he tendered yesterday.
Shittu, who is in charge of procurement, furniture and distributions of the state’s vehicles maintained that 219 vehicles
were received by his office and not 235 as indicated in Coscharis Motors letter to the Ministry of Local Government dated May 2, 2014.
Other witnesses who appeared before the commission yesterday and cross
examined today were Samuel Akinjide Akinleye of the Local
Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Title and Shola
Ogunmiluyi.
Justice Salias Oyewole, chairman of the Commission, adjourned the
proceedings till Friday, September 8, for further proceedings.
– Sept. 1, 2017 @ 6:00 GMT /