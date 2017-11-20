Election: APGA South Africa congratulates Gov. Obiano

THE South Africa chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Monday called on losers of Saturday`s governorship election in Anambra to join Gov. Willie Obiano`s administration.

The Independent National Electoral Commission`s returning officer, Mr Zanna Akpagu said Obiano, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) scored 234,071 votes to win the governorship election

Mr Henry Onyekumnaru, its chairman, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone from Durban, South Africa on Monday, that Obiano`s victory was overwhelming.

“It was a very good one. I led an APGA delegation from South Africa to join Anambra people in ensuring that the party won the election.

“It’s a very happy development and we are overwhelmed with the support Anambra people gave to our party,” he said.

Onyekumnaru, however, called on candidates of the other parties to join Gov. Obiano`s administration in the task of developing the state.

He said “to the contestants, it was a great fight. Now that we have known who owns the grassroots, I call on them to join APGA to ensure that policies put in place to make Anambra great are well implemented,”

The chairman urged the governor to carry along everybody, especially opposition candidates by giving them a sense of belonging.

“The governor should also ensure that promises made are implemented. We urge him to continue with the massive roads being built and other infrastructures and remember to carry along, candidates of other parties in the election,” Onyekumnaru said. – NAN

– Nov. 20, 2016 @ 12:20 GMT /