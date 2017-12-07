Ex-Governor, Ihedioha flay Okorocha over Ministry of Happiness 

Ikedi Ohakim, former governor of Imo State, told newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, that

“This is a sort of abomination. How can this man continue to insult the sensibilities of Imo citizens? Whose happiness are they looking for when salaries and pensions are not paid? Are we looking for the happiness of the Okorocha family and friends?

“I have not heard about such a ministry anywhere in the world, before. It is not in Britain that gave us independence. It is not in the United States of America, whose democratic system we copied. It is not in Canada. It is nowhere in West Africa.

“I have searched through the internet and I am still searching to see where it was practised and couldn’t find any. Honestly, this is a bizarre creation and I won’t be surprised to see the governor’s aides struggling to defend this indefensible act.

“Deliverance is what Okorocha needs for his rescue mission. Someone somewhere is mentally challenged. We pray for help before more than one runs amok.”

Also, Emeka Ihedioha, former deputy speaker, House of Representatives, in a terse statement said: “Honestly, I am completely tired of talking about this man and his style of administration. You can be sure that before we finish talking about the creation of Ministry of Happiness, he will come with a more bizarre thing”, Ihedioha said.