Fani-Kayode Denies Out Of Court Settlement

A FEW hours after his counsel told a federal judge in Abuja of a possibility of out of court settlement, Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation minister, issued a denial.

In a statement Monday, February 6, Fani-Kayode described such reports as “false, embarrassing, and mischievous.” According to Jude Ndukwe, his spokesman, the plea bargain option was out of the question.

“Under no circumstances will Chief Fani-Kayode pay any money back to EFCC or any other government agency because he never collected any money from any government agency in the first place,” Nduke said.

The former minister is facing a five-count charge of alleged money laundering amounting to N26 million before Justice John Tsoho of the Abuja Division of the federal high court.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, accused the ex-minister of collecting N26 million from the office of Sambo Dasuki, a retired colonel and a former national security adviser, and used the same money for media campaign.

Earlier on Monday, Ahmed Raji, SAN, counsel to Fani-Kayode, asked the judge to adjourn the proceedings to allow him explore other options of settlement aside from going to trial.

“My Lord, I am just coming into the case and so I crave your indulgence to enable me familiarise myself with the case,” Raji has said, adding: “Secondly, looking at the facts of the case and money involved, I believe that there are other options we can explore.

“The case involves the sum of N26 million and the law allows you to explore the option of plea bargain and so many other options rather than go through trial.”

