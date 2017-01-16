Fayemi Lied over Cash Donation to Victims – PDP

–

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ekiti State has described the attempt by the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the State to politicise the last week fire outbreak at a petrol station in Ado Ekiti, the state capital as wicked, animalistic and inhuman, describing as “shameless lie” the party’s claim that Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi donated cash to victims of the fire outbreak.

The PDP, which accused the APC of blocking relief materials from being given to the victims by the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, said; “They control the federal government and NEMA is a federal agency, what effort have they made to secure relief materials for victims of the fire incident?”

State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Jackson Adebayo said in a release issued in Ado-Ekiti on Monday that only one Sunday Omotoso, Ward 4, Ado Local Government chairman of the APC was giving N50, 000 and two motorcycles out of the many victims of the fire incident.

The PDP, which also described claim by the APC that volunteer paramedics and firefighters employed by the APC government of Dr Fayemi were sacked by the Fayose’s government as false said, “The volunteers know that the government that engaged them did not pay them, for months and it was the same APC government that sacked them.”

The party said if the APC governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai had acted promptly on the Southern Kaduna killings as done by Governor Ayodele Fayose when he heard about the fire outbreak, those Nigerians that were slaughtered like goats in Southern Kaduna would have lived.

“Even though we do not expect anything different from the APC because the party is always desirous of making political capital out of everything no matter how painful it is to those involved, we do not expect that the party will take its wickedness to this ridiculous level.

“Several people lost their properties in that fire incident and Fayemi opted to assist only one person who is his party’s ward chairman. Does that mean other victims do not deserve to be assisted because they do not belong to the APC? Are those other victims not Ekiti indigenes?

“And if there was a disaster of such magnitude, should it be politicised? Shouldn’t Governor Fayose, men of the fire service and other well-meaning people that assisted in putting out the fire be commended for responding promptly?

“Would the people, including Governor Fayose who assisted the fire fighters have folded their arms when the fire fighters had to leave the scene in search of water?

“It is on record that most of the fire fighting engines being used in the State were bought during the first tenure of Governor Fayose and he is in the process of setting up mini fire stations in six locations in the State,” the PDP said.

— Jan 16, 2017 @ 18:30 GMT

