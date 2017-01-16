Fayose Hails National Assembly for Rejecting Buhari’s Anti-People Policies

–

GOVERNOR Ayodele Fayose Ekiti State has hailed the National Assembly for standing firm against the anti-people policies of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC, in recent times, saying; “persistent rejection of the President Buhari’s policies by a National Assembly that is controlled by his own party is an indirect way of passing vote of no confidence on the President and a call to action by the president and his men to take proper stock.”

The governor, who expressed happiness that “even the National Assembly members have now seen what he had seen since the beginning of the present the APC led Federal Government and are now standing up in defence of the ordinary Nigerians, who are suffering as a result of bad policies of the federal government.”

In a release issued on Thursday, January 12, by Lere Olayinka, his special assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Governor Fayose said it was heart-warming that the National Assembly helped Nigerians to prevent the planned data tariff increase, with the National Communication Commission, NCC, suspending the new minimum pricing template for data services by mobile operators in deference to the Senate resolution.

The governor said; “In the last few months, the National Assembly as an institution has come to the aid of the suffering masses of Nigeria by stopping the federal government bad policies.

“Some of such major interventions were the stoppage of the planned data tariff increase, resolution urging the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, to suspend the ban on the importation of vehicles through land borders, and opposition of the planned closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for the repairs of its runway and the diversion of flights to the Kaduna airport.

“Particularly, even though elementary economists should know that ban on the importation of vehicles through land borders would cause loss of several thousands of jobs and further make vehicles unaffordable for ordinary Nigerians, the federal government adopted the policy without minding its adverse effects on Nigerians.

“Also, they knew that a complete shutdown of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and diversion of flights to the Kaduna airport will endanger the lives of both local and international air travellers that will have to travel by land from Kaduna to Abuja and further jeopardise the economy of the country.

“Instead of closing the Abuja airport completely, why not use the VIP section? It appears this government of President Buhari is just here to inflict hardships on Nigerians and I commend the National Assembly for standing firmly on the side of the masses by showing to the whole world that the President and his government no longer enjoy the confidence of the people, especially the suffering masses.”

