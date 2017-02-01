Fayose to Join Tuface, Others in Nationwide Protest

–

GOVERNOR Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State, on Monday, January 30, said he would be partaking in the planned nationwide protest led by Innocent Idibia, aka Tuface, slated for Sunday, February 5.

In a post on his Twitter handle on Monday night, Fayose said the organisers had his full backing to launch the protest which they claimed would be “massive”.

“To organisers of Feb. 5 “Enough is Enough” National Protest, you have my total support and I will be part of the protest,” the governor said.

Fayose is the latest public figure to queue behind the organisers of the demonstration, which is expected to hold simultaneously in different cities across the country.

Idibia, while announcing the protest last week, said the Buhari administration’s rudderlessness had left too many Nigerians languishing in poverty with little to be hopeful for about the future.

The police said they had been duly informed about the protest and would provide security for all participants, although the government called for patience and understanding amongst Nigerians.

— Feb 1, 2017 @ 15:00 GMT

