Fayose’s Deputy Emerges PDP Governorship Candidate

KOLAPO Olusola, deputy governor of Ekiti State, has emerged as the consensus candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2018 governorship election.

Olusola, a professor of Building Technology, emerged from the list of strong contenders for the governorship ticket as the “most preferred candidate” at a meeting held on Wednesday, September 6, by party stalwarts in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

The meeting was attended by serving and former members of the PDP State Working Committee, members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, chieftains of the party at the 16 local governments and 177 wards, as well as chairmen and members of Boards and Parastatals, among others.

Olusola, an indigene of Ikere Ekiti, which is the second largest town in Ekiti, was adopted before the commencement of a retreat organised for members to sensitise them ahead of the 2018 election.

The adoption of the deputy governor was the major decision reached at the party’s stakeholders’ meeting.

The communiqué issued at the end of the meeting said: “After due consultation, without prejudice to the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), we formally endorse His Excellency, Prof. Kolapo Olusola (the current deputy governor), from Ekiti South Senatorial District, as our preferred aspirant/candidate.”

Speaking with journalists after the adoption, Gboyega Oguntuase, state chairman of the PDP, said the party organs would abide by the decision taken by the stakeholders in the overall interest of the party and the entire people of Ekiti State.

He, however, said the adoption would not preclude any member of the party from contesting the governorship ticket with the deputy governor.

He added that open and transparent primary election would be held in accordance with the rules of the party.

Amuda Sunmonu, chairman of the Forum of Ward Chairmen, commended the decision to adopt Olusola, saying: “Wherever Governor Fayose goes, we will follow him.”

Also speaking on behalf of councillors, Anifowose Mustapha said all the 177 councillors in the state were solidly behind the governor and that “the decision of the party’s stakeholders remained binding on all of us.”

On her part, Modupe Alade, the secretary to teh state government, SSG, described the deputy governor as a competent and loyal member of Governor Ayodele Fayose’s political family, adding that his adoption was a reward for loyalty, dedication and commitment.

– Sept 6, 2017 @ 17:24 GMT