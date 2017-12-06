Flood victims in Awka North receive relief materials

THE Anambra State Emergency Management Agency, ASEMA, on Monday, December 4, delivered some relief items to the 2017 flood victims in Awka North Local Government area.

The materials were received from the Presidential Committee on Flood Relief and Rehabilitation Abuja in collaboration with Anambra State government.

The event, which took place at the SEMA office, Awka involved four communities in the LGA, Ugbenu, Ugbene, Awba Ofemili and Achalla.

Addressing representatives of these communities, Daniel Ezeanwu, the permanent secretary, Office of the State Government, handed the items over to the President-Generals of affected communities.

He enjoined them to distribute these items judiciously to affected people.

Paul Odenigbo, the executive secretary, State Emergency Management Agency, who was represented by Chudi Onyejekwe, explained that the items were provided for the people affected by flooding and instructed them to avoid bad reports.

In response, Jude Nwokolo (Onowu) from Ugbenu, who spoke on behalf of the other representatives from the affected communities, thanked the federal and state governments for their kind gestures.

He assured them that the items would get to the concerned persons.

The items presented include bags or rice, bags of beans, bags of garri, bags of salt, cartons of tomatoes, cartons of Milo, cartons of milk, cartons of soap, cartons of detergent, blankets, plastic buckets, towels, pots, mattresses and wax prints.

