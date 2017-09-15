Four killed as Nigerian Troops bombard Nnamdi Kanu’s Home

MORE than four persons were said to have been killed when troops from the Nigerian Army broke into the Afara-Ukwu, Umuahia country home of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

However, there were conflicting figure of the number of dead as unconfirmed reports put it at between 18 and 22 with scores injured.

Video by Nnamdi Kanu shows what happened in his father’s palace. But the whereabouts of the IPOB leader is not immediately known but a reliable source from the family confirmed that he was safe.

At about 5.30pm shortly after Governor Okezie Ikpeazu ended his media briefing where he announced that he has reached an understanding with the army for gradual withdrawal of soldiers from the streets of Aba and Umuahia, sounds of sporadic gun shooting started coming out from the direction of Kanu’s home.

All the entrances leading to the house were barricaded with military vans with scores of soldiers stationed there, shooting in the air to scare away people. The shooting and operation in the house lasted for over 30 minutes.

According to a family source, “the Palace was desecrated and ransacked as the soldiers searched all nooks and crannies of the house”.

The source also claimed that cars in the house were vandalized and a family dog shot dead.

The father, Eze Israel Kanu and his wife were said to be in the Palace while the operation lasted.

It was not, however, clear if any incriminating was found in the house.

Calls put across to the Army public relations officer of 14 Brigade, Major Oyegoke Gbadamosi was not picked but his boss, the deputy director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division, Col- Sagir Musa said he was not in Umuahia and promised to make inquiries from his men on ground and get back to me.

But he has not got back as at the time of going to filing the report Thursday night.

