Fulani Herdsmen Threaten to Drag Fayose to Court

FULANI herdsmen have called on Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State to apologise to Muhammadu Buhari for making disparaging statements on the president’s health or face legal action.

Garus Gololo, national coordinator of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBA, who made the call on Monday, August 21, at a news conference in Makurdi, Benue State, said Fayose must tender a public apology for making unguarded statements on the health of the president. The association said failure to heed its call, the matter would be taken to court.

Gololo said: “We MACBA have met at our level here and resolved that the Ekiti State governor should publicly apologise to Nigerian President who he had mocked and made several comments he is not morally and professionally supposed to said.

“We know that while other Nigerians were praying for PMB quick recovery, Fayose was praying for Mr President to die. He even went ahead asking people to begin to address him as the next president of Nigeria while Buhari is still alive, but thank God, Buhari did not die. “So, our president is back to the country to continue with the governance of Nigeria. It is now our turn to demand for Fayose to apologise or we will go after him legally.”

That notwithstanding, Fayose on Monday, August 21, expressed delight over the return of Buhari from his medical treatment in London. The president returned to the country on Saturday, August 19 after spending more than 103 days outside the country for medical treatment.

Aug 22, 2017 @ 11:29 GMT