Govt to Improve Disaster Management in Lagos

THE Lagos State Government has announced plans towards improving the impact of emergency/disaster management through effective and efficient use of CCTV Cameras, establishment of additional dispatched centres and stepping up of Monitoring and Surveillance Unit of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA.

The General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu, who disclosed this today at a meeting with all the Heads of Emergency Response Team, ERT, at the Secretariat, Alausa, said over 13,000 Cameras will be installed in the major flash points across the State to complement efforts of the Agency.

In his words, “ the installation of the 13,000 cameras means that the Agency, apart from responding to calls from Lagosians on emergency cases, can adequately monitor from the Command and Control Centre activities across the State to activate emergency response where and when necessary in order to make Lagos safer.”

The General Manager also disclosed that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has approved the establishment of three additional Dispatch centres at Lekki, Ikorodu Road and Badagry to complement the existing dispatch points located at the LASEMA Response Unit, Cappa Oshodi and the Command and Control Centre, Alausa, thereby improving the response time of emergency management in the State.

Tiamiyu also stated that the Agency is stepping up the activities of Monitoring and Surveillance Unit in preventing unnecessary loss of lives and property in the State, adding that the operation will include monitoring and surveillance activities in domestic, industrial and public facilities in the State which is a paradigm shift from the orthodox strategy.

He noted that this approach is a practical way to reduce emergencies/disasters and curtail the huge expenses borne by the State Government on emergency intervention and relief assistance to victims of various emergencies in the State.

Tiamiyu however expressed the need for members of the public to partner with the Lagos State Government in mitigating, preventing and consequently reducing hazards, risks and vulnerability by ensuring that distress calls on emerging hazards and risks are relayed to the Agency through the toll free lines 112 and 767 for prompt attention.

